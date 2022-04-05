Sri Lanka's new Finance Minister resigns in less than 24 hrs

Sabry also told local media that his resignation was to pave the way for establishing an interim government.



Sabry and three other ministers were sworn into the new cabinet on Monday after the Sri Lankan Cabinet offered to resign from their positions on Sunday night in response to calls from the protests amid economic instability and a severe fuel shortage in the island nation.



Sri Lanka has for days been facing public protests calling for immediate measures to be taken by the government to solve the economic crisis, hours-long power cuts and shortages in fuel and other essential supplies.