Sri Lanka's Supreme Court extends overseas travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa till Sept 5

The petition by a group, including former Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Chandra Jayaratne, former Sri Lanka swimming champion Julian Bolling and Transparency International Sri Lanka, claimed that Basil, Mahinda and former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis leading to an acute shortage of basic commodities such as food, fuel, and medicines.



On July 15, Sri Lanka's apex court had barred the trio from leaving the country till July 28. The ban was later extended till August 2.



In July, Basil was prevented from leaving Sri Lanka following protests from passengers and officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport here.



Mahinda and Basil's brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the former Sri Lankan President, arrived in Singapore on July 14 on a "private visit" from the Maldives after he fled his country to escape a popular uprising against his government's economic mismanagement.