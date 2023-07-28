Sri Lanka's Tamil-dominated regions observe shutdown over mass grave investigation

A shutdown was observed in Sri Lanka's Tamil-dominated northern and eastern regions on Friday with the minority community demanding a credible investigation into an alleged mass grave in the northeastern district of Mullaithivu.

The protest was called by the relatives of the disappeared people in the northern and eastern regions of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar and Mullaithivu by shutting down businesses and staying indoors.

According to Sri Lankan government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts, including the three-decade brutal war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east, which claimed at least 100,000 lives.