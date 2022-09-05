Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

She said there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found. She urged the suspects to turn themselves in.



Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6 am of stabbings on the First Nation community. More reports of attacks quickly followed and by midday police issued a warning that a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina.



Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since.



If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations, the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.

A provincewide dangerous persons alert issued for the suspects in the random stabbings has been expanded to two neighbouring provinces, Manitoba and Alberta. Police checkpoints have been set up throughout Saskatchewan, Xinhua news agency reported.



James Smith Cree Nation is located about 25 km northeast of Weldon and nearly 60 km southeast of Prince Albert. The local government of James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency, which is set to remain in place until 5 p.m. on September 30.