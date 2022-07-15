Star-mapping ESA's Gaia spacecraft detects Jupiter-like planets

"The measurements we made with the Large Binocular Telescope, in Arizona, US, confirmed that these were in fact two giant planets, similar in size to the planet Jupiter in our solar system, and located so close to their suns that they complete an orbit in less than four days, meaning that each Earth year is comparable to 90 years of that planet," said Shay Zucker, Professor at TAU.



To fulfil its mission, Gaia scans the skies while rotating around an axis, tracking the locations of about 2 billion suns, stars at the centre of a solar system, in our galaxy with precision of up to a millionth of a degree.



While tracking the location of the stars, Gaia also measures their brightness -- an incomparably important feature in observational astronomy, since it relays significant information about the physical characteristics of celestial bodies around them. Changes documented in the brightness of the two remote stars were what led to the discovery.