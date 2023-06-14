Starbucks vs Workers United: Wrangle over Pride month decor

Starbucks on Wednesday, June 14, denied and rebutted allegations made by Starbucks Workers United, where the union claimed that the multinational corporation had banned Pride Month decorations across its stores in the United States.

The union on Tuesday, June 13, claimed that the company’s corporate management had been asking its workers in at least 21 states to take down LGBTQIA+ Pride decorations over the last two weeks.

In Massachusetts, they claimed, the company had prevented workers from putting up decorations as "there weren't enough labour hours". Similarly, in Oklahoma, Starbucks allegedly told workers that "it was a safety concern to block windows with flags." In Madison, a video went viral of management taking down Pride decorations.