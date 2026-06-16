Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Indian mission in Chicago

A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda, the revered monk whose message of spiritual universalism captivated the West more than a century ago, has been unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Chicago, reinforcing the enduring bond between India and the city where he delivered his historic 1893 address.

India's ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra unveiled the statue on Sunday at the Consulate General of India (CGI), describing it as a tribute to Vivekananda's timeless ideals and a reflection of the Indian diaspora's commitment to preserving his legacy.

"Proud to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at our Chicago Consulate — a generous gift from our diaspora. His timeless message of service and universal harmony lives on in all of us. Grateful for the chance to connect with our vibrant community," Kwatra said in a social media post.

The unveiling ceremony was followed by a discussion attended by elected representatives, community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora. The event opened with a rendition of Vande Mataram and featured reflections on Vivekananda's teachings and their continuing relevance in a rapidly changing world.