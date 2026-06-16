Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled at Indian mission in Chicago
Chicago holds a special place in Vivekananda's legacy as the site of his landmark 1893 Parliament of Religions address
A life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda, the revered monk whose message of spiritual universalism captivated the West more than a century ago, has been unveiled at the Consulate General of India in Chicago, reinforcing the enduring bond between India and the city where he delivered his historic 1893 address.
India's ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra unveiled the statue on Sunday at the Consulate General of India (CGI), describing it as a tribute to Vivekananda's timeless ideals and a reflection of the Indian diaspora's commitment to preserving his legacy.
"Proud to unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at our Chicago Consulate — a generous gift from our diaspora. His timeless message of service and universal harmony lives on in all of us. Grateful for the chance to connect with our vibrant community," Kwatra said in a social media post.
The unveiling ceremony was followed by a discussion attended by elected representatives, community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora. The event opened with a rendition of Vande Mataram and featured reflections on Vivekananda's teachings and their continuing relevance in a rapidly changing world.
According to the Indian mission in Chicago, Kwatra highlighted India's economic transformation, socio-economic progress and the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States. Speakers also recalled Vivekananda's enduring message of service, harmony and the unity of all faiths.
Chicago occupies a special place in Vivekananda's legacy. It was here, at the World's Parliament of Religions in 1893, that his iconic opening words, "Sisters and Brothers of America," won a standing ovation and introduced millions in the West to the philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga.
The Chicago installation comes just months after another significant tribute to the spiritual leader in the United States. In April, a bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at Seattle's Westlake Square by Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India Prakash Gupta.
The Seattle monument marked a historic milestone as the first installation of Swami Vivekananda to be hosted by a city government anywhere in the United States.
With statues now standing in two major American cities, Vivekananda's message of interfaith harmony, service to humanity and spiritual awakening continues to resonate far beyond India's shores, more than 130 years after his landmark speech transformed him into a global figure.
With PTI inputs