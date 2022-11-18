Streaming company Roku to fire 200 US employees

Streaming company Roku has announced that it is laying off 200 US employees, or roughly 7 per cent of its workforce.

According to the company, the cuts aim to reduce its "headcount expenses" by around 5 per cent because it is trying to spend less on operations in the face of "current economic conditions" in the advertising and streaming industry, reports The Verge.

However, the 200 job cuts are a far greater reduction than the streaming company had expected when it released its Q3 earnings report just over two weeks ago.