Strengthening liberal democracy is essential for growth, says Raghuram Rajan

"...what is happening to liberal democracy in this country and is it really that necessary for Indian development?....We absolutely must strengthen it. There is a feeling among some quarters in India today that democracy holds back India...India needs strong, even authoritarian, leadership with few checks and balances on it to grow and we seem to be drifting in this direction," Rajan said.

"I believe this argument is totally wrong. It's based on an outdated model of development that emphasizes goods and capital, not people and ideas," said the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund.

The under-performance of the country in terms of economic growth "seems to indicate the path we are going on needs rethinking, he said.

The former RBI governor further said that "our future lies in strengthening our liberal democracy and its institutions, not weakening them, and this is in fact essential for our growth."

Elaborating on why majoritarian authoritarianism must be defeated, he said any attempt to "make second class citizens of a large minority will divide the country and create internal resentment."

It will also make the country vulnerable to foreign meddling, Rajan added.