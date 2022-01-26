Study explores ways to get super immunity against Covid-19

Two forms of immunity -- breakthrough infections following vaccination or natural infection followed by vaccination -- provide roughly equal levels of enhanced immune protection, finds a study.



The study, published online in the journal Science Immunology, found that in both cases, the immune response measured in blood serum revealed antibodies that were equally more abundant and more potent -- at least 10 times more potent -- than immunity generated by vaccination alone.



"It makes no difference whether you get infected and then vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated and then a breakthrough infection," said Fikadu Tafesse, Assistant Professor of molecular microbiology and immunology in the Oregon Health & Science University's School of Medicine.

"In either case, you will get a really, really robust immune response -- amazingly high," Tafesse added.