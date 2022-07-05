Study reveals possible cause of long Covid 'brain fog'

To understand, the team designed, performed and analysed the biochemical flow cytometry assays used to determine the mechanism of brain cell death triggered by the amyloids and assisted with physical characterisation of the amyloids at the Australian Synchrotron.



"If further studies are able to prove that the formation of these amyloids is causing long-Covid then anti-amyloid drugs developed to treat Alzheimer's might be used to treat some of the neurological symptoms of long-Covid," said Dr Mirren Charnley, a postdoctoral researcher at Swinburne.



Long-Covid is marked by neurological symptoms, such as memory loss, sensory confusion, severe headaches, and even stroke.