Sudan violence puts tens of thousands of pregnant women at risk: UN

If the violence does not stop, there is a danger that the health system will collapse and pregnant women and their unborn children will die, warned UNFPA.



The agency said it is also concerned about the 3.1 million women and girls who are facing increased risks of life-threatening gender-based violence as protection services are interrupted by the clashes.



UNFPA reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law: to protect all civilians, including the wounded and sick, health care workers and humanitarians, and ensure unrestricted access to health facilities and hospitals for those in need. Attacks on health care are a flagrant violation of international law and the right to health.