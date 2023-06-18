Sudanese warring factions agree to new 72-hour cease-fire

Saudi Arabia and the US have announced in a joint statement that Sudan's two warring factions have agreed on a new 72-hour cease-fire.



The cease-fire will take effect from 6:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



The two rival parties agreed to refrain from seeking military advantage and initiating mutual attacks during the cease-fire, said the statement.



They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, it added.