Suicide blast targeting police truck kills 3, injures over 20 in Pakistan

Preliminary police investigations showed that a rickshaw hit the police truck. Authorities have declared an emergency in the hospitals of Quetta to treat the victims.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed the authorities to initiate an investigation into the attack.



According to the state-run Radio Pakistan, the premier expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life.



He also said that polio workers across the country were fulfilling their responsibilities without caring for their lives.



"Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government and we will not rest until polio is completely eradicated," he said.



President Dr Arif Alvi also condemned the attack and prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and the recovery of the injured.