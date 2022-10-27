Sunak passes first Commons test, but only just

Rishi Sunak on his second day in office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom passed his first major test in the House of Commons, albeit not with flying colours.

Sunak, who is of Indian origin, was confronted by the leader of the Labour party and leader of opposition Sir Keir Starmer while appearing in the British Parliament's lower chamber's weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) for the first time. The fencing began in a civil manner, but soon the gloves were off.

Starmer welcomed Sunak by saying: "The first British Asian Prime Minister is a significant moment in our national story. It is a reminder that for all the challenges we face as a country, Britain is a place where people of all races and all beliefs can fulfil their dreams... It is part of what makes us all so proud to be British."