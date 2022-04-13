Sundar Pichai announces $9.5 bn for new offices, data centres in US

Pichai said that while it might seem counterintuitive to step up investment in physical offices even as the world embraces more flexibility in how we work.



"Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities," the Google CEO noted.



At the same time, the investments in data centres "will continue to power the digital tools and services that help people and businesses thrive".



"As we work towards running our offices and data centres on carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030, we're aiming to set new standards for green building design".



In California, Google will continue to invest in offices and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of its $1 billion housing commitment.