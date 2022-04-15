'Sunken Russian cruiser Moskva could have nuclear warheads'

There could be two nuclear warheads aboard the sunken Russian cruiser, Moskva, as per Ukrainian experts, media reports said.



Andrii Klymenko, project manager at the Black Sea Institute for Strategic Studies, said: "Experts say that there are 2 nuclear warheads for cruise missiles on board the 'Moskva' (perhaps this could be news for many, but yes, this ship is a carrier of nuclear weapons)," the Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"Where are these warheads? Where were they when the ammunition exploded? Where is the point on the map? Coordinates? - These are the competencies of the UN Security Council, the IAEA."