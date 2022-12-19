Support for agricultural production in developing nations cannot be shifted: India at COP15

At the ongoing UN biodiversity summit, referred to as COP15, that will reach a consensus on putting in place the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), India has said the support for agricultural production in developing countries cannot be shifted.



In a statement at the summit by Indian delegation led by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday noted that its goals and targets must be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.



The EU urged strong and measurable 2030 targets, including a 50 per cent reduction of chemical pesticides, the conservation of 30 per cent of land and sea areas (30x30), and a 30 per cent reduction of humanity's ecological footprint, with new and additional resources from all sources.



Antigua and Barbuda for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) with Saint Lucia for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States pleaded that the COP remains faithful to the wording and spirit of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and to take SIDS' vulnerabilities into account.