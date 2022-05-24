Suspected Covid cases in N.Korea reach nearly 3 mn

The daily number of fever cases has remained below 200,000 for the third consecutive day after reaching 219,030 cases on May 21, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.



The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate standing at 0.002 per cent, the KCNA said.



The KCNA stressed that the North has succeeded in effectively keeping the virus situation under control.