Swaminarayan monks’ visit to Eiffel Tower triggers unwarranted controversy

Diane Davoine, a union representative, told French TV that female workers had been "moved away from their workstations as the delegation passed by" during the visit. Eiffel Tower employees have condemned in a statement what they described as "professional instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced and made invisible because of their sex". SETE, the company that runs the tower, has acknowledged that the Hindu delegation requested the trip be organised so as to limit "interactions with women," adding that "these conditions should not have been accepted".

The Swaminarayan Trust is a wealthy sect from Gujarat and deemed to be close to the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi. It was Modi who on Sunday inaugurated the new Swaminarayan Temple in Bussy-Saint-Georges, 30 kilometres away from Paris. The temple is described as the first traditional ‘Hindou’ temple in continental Europe after one in the UK. No stranger to controversies, years before the Eiffel Tower incident, BAPS faced allegations of worker abuse, visa fraud and medical neglect during the construction of their temple in New Jersey in the US.

The management of Eiffel Tower claimed that the sect requested that during the visit of some of their monks the ‘interaction with women’ be limited. The request was accepted and the management ordered the women in the staff to ‘hide’ during the visit, outraging both the employees and the French. The controversy has dealt a huge blow to goodwill for India, Hindus and PM Modi and is seen as a PR disaster.