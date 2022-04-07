Swara Bhasker awarded with Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship

His views were added to by Omolade Adunbi, Associate Professor at the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies who said, "We invited Swara because of the important role she is playing in using her platform to advocate for the vulnerable is society. Her influence on social media extends beyond the borders of India and encompasses different geographic regions of the world. Her influence is felt in places such as Nigeria, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other African countries. Swara traverses important mediascapes that build bridges across generations. These wide range of experiences makes her a critical voice on social media, hence our desire to have her interact with the U Michigan community."

Swara is excited to be at U Mich and says, "I'm really honoured by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to have access to the vast scholarly resources at U-Mich by way of the faculty, students and the libraries. I'm looking forward to some stimulating conversations and also sitting in on classes of interest here and broadening my understanding of various cultural and academic issues."

Interestingly, a few years ago Shabana Azmi was also awarded Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship.