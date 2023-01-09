Sweden to join European Sky Shield Initiative: PM

Sweden will be part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and participate in air policing over the Baltics, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.



The Scandinavian country, which last year decided to join the NATO, is also prepared to participate in air policing above the Black Sea and Iceland, Swedish Television (SVT) quoted Kristersson as saying on Sunday at an annual defence and security policy conference in Salen, nearly 430 km northwest of Stockholm.