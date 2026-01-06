Swiss ski resort admits safety lapses as probe deepens into fatal New Year fire

The mayor of Crans-Montana in Switzerland has acknowledged that the bar where 40 people died in a devastating New Year fire had not been subjected to annual safety inspections for several years, a lapse that has intensified scrutiny of local oversight as prosecutors investigate the tragedy.

Swiss authorities are still piecing together the sequence of events that led to the blaze at the Le Constellation, which tore through the basement venue in the early hours of 1 January. Most of those killed were teenagers.

“We are profoundly sorry. We did not have an indication that the checks had not been done,” mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters on Tuesday, 6 January, stressing that bars in the resort are meant to undergo safety inspections every year.

Prosecutors believe the fire was likely sparked by celebratory sparkler candles that ignited the bar’s ceiling, which was lined with a foam material used for soundproofing. Feraud said the venue’s last inspection took place in 2019 and that the ceiling foam was deemed acceptable at the time. A fire alarm was not required because of the bar’s size.

“There were never any checks on this soundproofing foam. Our security agents did not consider it necessary,” Feraud said, adding that while the law does not oblige authorities to verify such materials, “the courts will have to determine whether this should have been done regardless.”