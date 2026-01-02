Switzerland fire: Sleuths say flares on wine bottles may be cause of blaze

Swiss investigators on Friday said they believe sparkling flares attached to champagne bottles may have triggered the devastating fire at a ski resort bar, igniting the blaze after coming into contact with the low ceiling of a packed venue during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The fire tore through the crowded Le Constellation bar at the Crans-Montana resort, killing at least 43 people and injuring 119 others, authorities said. The bar was filled with revellers ushering in the new year when the blaze broke out in the early hours of Thursday, rapidly engulfing the space and trapping dozens inside.

Among those present was Axel Clavier, a 16-year-old from Paris, who said he suddenly felt as though he was suffocating inside the Swiss Alpine bar — moments after celebrating with friends and scores of other young people.

Clavier managed to escape by forcing open a window using a table. Many others were not as fortunate. Around 40 partygoers died, including one of Clavier’s friends, in what officials described as one of the deadliest tragedies in Switzerland’s recent history. Police said a large number of those injured were teenagers or young adults in their early to mid-20s.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Clavier said two or three of his friends were still missing several hours after the fire.

By late Thursday, mourners had gathered near the destroyed bar, leaving candles and flowers at an improvised memorial. Hundreds more attended a prayer service at the nearby Church of Montana-Station, seeking solace as the scale of the tragedy became clear.

On Friday, Pope Leo sent a telegram to the bishop of Sion, offering condolences and prayers, asking that “the Lord will welcome the deceased into His abode of peace and light, and will sustain the courage of those who suffer in their hearts or in their bodies”.