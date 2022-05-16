Symonds' sister says she just doesn't know what he was doing on a lonely stretch: Report

Quoting Louise, the report said, "It's (mishap) just awful. We just don't know (what Andre Symonds was doing there)," she said, adding, "I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother."



Symonds' two dogs survived the crash. According to the report, two locals, Babetha Neliman and Waylon Townson, were at the scene within minutes of the mishap and saw the former cricketer "hanging partially out of the vehicle on the passenger side" with the car still running and music playing.



The duo tried to approach Symonds but one of the dogs wouldn't allow them to. "One of them (dogs) was very sensitive and didn't want to leave him. It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him," the report quoted Neliman as saying.