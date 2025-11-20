Syria condemns Netanyahu’s visit to occupied southern territory as ‘provocative’

Syria has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the country’s south, denouncing the trip as a blatant provocation and a violation of its sovereignty. Netanyahu, accompanied by senior ministers and security chiefs, toured areas of southern Syria that Israeli troops have occupied for months.

Al Jazeera reported that Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that the visit “epitomises Israel’s ongoing aggression against Syria and its people”, calling on the UN to take “firm and immediate action” to halt further violations. Damascus insists the presence of Israeli forces breaches the 1974 disengagement agreement that followed the Arab-Israeli War and continues to undermine regional stability.

Israel expanded its military presence in the south after the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime last December, maintaining troops within a UN-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights. The Israeli government argues the 1974 agreement is no longer valid following al-Assad’s ouster.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Netanyahu’s “very public” visit was “concerning, to say the least”, noting that a recently passed Security Council resolution reaffirmed Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.