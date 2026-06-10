Taiwan uses US-supplied mobile launching system to fire towards China
US-supplied mobile rocket launchers used in first live-fire exercise targeting waters facing mainland China as Taipei sharpens invasion-response capabilities
Taiwan's military on Wednesday fired rockets from US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) into waters of the Taiwan Strait facing mainland China, marking the first such live-fire exercise involving the advanced launchers.
The drill was conducted as part of military exercises on Taiwan's west coast and showcased the island's ability to rapidly deploy and relocate mobile rocket systems in the event of a Chinese attack.
Military officials said reduced-range training rockets were used during the exercise, causing them to land in nearby waters rather than travel deep into the strait.
“Due to the current enemy threat, we will continue HIMARS training with unwavering determination to protect Taiwan as the nation's strongest force,” Army Sergeant Wang Ming-hui said.
The HIMARS, supplied by the United States, is a truck-mounted rocket launcher capable of firing precision-guided munitions before quickly moving to another location, a tactic commonly referred to as “shoot-and-scoot”. The mobility of the system is intended to make it harder for enemy forces to target and destroy launchers after firing.
During the exercise, the launch vehicle moved into position, received a firing order and launched its rockets within minutes before relocating, demonstrating its rapid-response capability.
The live-fire drill formed part of a broader exercise simulating a response to a Chinese invasion. It also involved 155mm artillery systems and was designed to test Taiwan's rapid deployment and precision-strike capabilities.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and has vowed to bring the self-ruled island under its control, by force if necessary. Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, regularly sending warships and aircraft near the island and conducting large-scale military exercises around it.
The United States does not formally recognise Taiwan as an independent country but remains its principal arms supplier and opposes any attempt to change the status quo through force.
The exercise comes as Taiwan continues to strengthen its defences amid rising cross-strait tensions. Washington announced plans in December to supply 82 additional HIMARS launchers to Taiwan as part of a major arms package, though reports suggest the deal has been placed on hold following a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The drills underline Taipei's growing focus on mobile, survivable weapons systems aimed at countering China's larger military through asymmetric warfare tactics.
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