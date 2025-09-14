Have the Taliban and US envoys reached an agreement on prisoner exchange?
While there has been no official confirmation from Washington, the meeting appears to be a cautious effort at re-engagement, amid severed diplomatic ties
The Taliban announced on 14 September, Sunday, that it has reached an agreement with United States envoys on a prisoner exchange, as part of wider efforts to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Details surrounding the reported detainee swap have not been disclosed. The White House has yet to comment on either the meeting held in Kabul or the Taliban’s claims about its outcome.
The Taliban released photographs showing their acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside Adam Boehler, US president Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, and another US official. The images showed the envoys in talks, seated in a room with several others.
On the subject of detainees, the Taliban stated: “On the issue of prisoners, Boehler ‘confirmed that the two sides would undertake an exchange of detainees’.” However, no specifics were provided regarding the identities of the prisoners, the number involved or the reasons for their detention.
The meeting comes months after the Taliban released American national George Glezmann in March. Glezmann, who had been travelling through Afghanistan as a tourist, was reportedly abducted by Taliban fighters.
He became the third US citizen to be freed by the group since Trump had assumed office.
Tensions between the Taliban and Washington have continued over various policy issues, including President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which includes restrictions on Afghan nationals. The group had previously issued strong condemnation of the measure.
Despite these tensions, the Taliban suggested that the latest talks were wide-ranging. “Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the Taliban said in a statement released after the meeting.
The statement further noted that the US delegation had expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent earthquake that struck the country’s eastern provinces late last month, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.
While there has been no official confirmation from Washington, the meeting marks a notable step in what appears to be a cautious effort at re-engagement, even as formal diplomatic ties remain severed.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s relationship with — and reputation in — a larger part of the international community remain shadowed, with human rights violation in the nation a continuing concern. As recently as July, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants against Taliban leaders over the persecution of women and girls — allegations have only worsened since neighbouring Pakistan pushed back Afghan refugees across the border.
With inputs from AP
