Have the Taliban and US envoys reached an agreement on prisoner exchange?

The Taliban announced on 14 September, Sunday, that it has reached an agreement with United States envoys on a prisoner exchange, as part of wider efforts to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Details surrounding the reported detainee swap have not been disclosed. The White House has yet to comment on either the meeting held in Kabul or the Taliban’s claims about its outcome.

The Taliban released photographs showing their acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, alongside Adam Boehler, US president Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, and another US official. The images showed the envoys in talks, seated in a room with several others.