Taliban decides to ban int'l media from airing in Afghanistan

"The BBC's TV news bulletins in Pashto, Persian, and Uzbek have been taken off air in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered our TV partners to remove international broadcasters from their airwaves," Khaama Press quoted the statement as saying.



Besides the BBC, the Taliban has also banned Voice of America, German Deutsche Welle and China Global Television Network from further broadcasts.



Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August last year, 40 per cent of media outlets in the country, while an estimated 6,400 journalists are currently unemployed, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF).



More than 80 per cent of Afghan female journalists have also lost their jobs since the fall of Kabul.