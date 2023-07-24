Taliban keeps China on tenterhooks over lithium mining contracts in Afghanistan

The frenzied exit of US troops in 2021 brought the Chinese rushing in to fill the vaccum in Afghanistan. The Chinese government and businessmen were keen to extract lithium, which has taken a place of pride among minerals for its rising use in electric vehicles.

Since then China has made progress with the Taliban government in signing business deals, at least in concluding a pact to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in northern Afghanistan. Beijing and its businessmen have also offered big deals to the Taliban to extract lithium but the Taliban is sitting on those offers at the moment, says Kabul Now.

After taking over the reins of the country, one of the important decisions by the Taliban was to stop the mining and the export of lithium. In recent months it even arrested a Chinese national for smuggling lithium ore to China through Pakistan.