Taliban orders male teachers, students to sign pledge to adhere to Sharia law

The order for male teachers and students in the ninth grade and above to sign the pledge has been widely criticized.



"This is an irrational step and must be strongly discouraged," a high-school student in Kandahar, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution said.



"I want the Taliban to stop curbing our freedoms."



"They should stop imposing such extremist ideas," another high-school student in the province, who said he was forced to sign the pledge.