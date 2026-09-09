Taliban rejects Pakistan’s claim that Masood Azhar is in Afghanistan

The Taliban administration has rejected Pakistan’s repeated assertion that Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar is hiding in Afghanistan, with a senior Afghan foreign ministry official maintaining that the militant leader is not present in the country.

Kabul also reiterated that it would not allow Afghan territory to be used for activities directed against another nation.

Pakistan has consistently claimed that Azhar fled across the Durand Line into Afghanistan in May 2019 and has remained there since. The assertion has come under renewed attention as Islamabad faces scrutiny over its compliance with international commitments to combat terrorism financing.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based global watchdog, is expected to examine Pakistan’s counter-terrorism measures at its forthcoming plenary meeting.

Azhar, who was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council in May 2019, is wanted in India in connection with several terrorist attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 assault on the Pathankot airbase and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Pakistan remained on the FATF’s grey list from 2018 to 2022 over shortcomings in its systems for combating money laundering and terrorism financing.