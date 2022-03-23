Taliban shuts Afghan girls' schools just hours after reopening

Even before the Taliban backtracked on its announcement, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) had expressed scepticism about the Taliban's determination to allow girls to go back to school.



"The Taliban's pledge to allow all girls' secondary schools in Afghanistan to reopen on March 23, 2022, needs careful monitoring," HRW said on Tuesday, RFE/RL reported.



"Taliban statements are often very different from Taliban actions," said HRW's Heather Barr. "No one should believe that the Taliban has stopped blocking girls from secondary education until the evidence from the ground shows that to be the case."