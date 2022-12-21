Taliban suspends university education for Afghan women

The latest development comes after thousands of girls and women appeared for university entrance exams across Afghanistan three months ago, reports the BBC.



But sweeping restrictions were imposed on the subjects they could study, with veterinary science, engineering, economics and agriculture off limits and journalism severely restricted.



After the country fell to the Taliban in August 2021, universities introduced gender segregated classrooms and entrances.



Female students could only be taught by women professors or old men.



Responding to the latest ban, a female university student told the BBC she thought the Taliban were scared of women and their power.



"They destroyed the only bridge that could connect me with my future... How can I react? I believed that I could study and change my future or bring the light to my life but they destroyed it."