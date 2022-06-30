Taliban, US officials to meet in Doha over unfreezing Afghan assets

A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has left for Doha where they will meet US officials to continue discussions over releasing frozen Afghan assets worth $9 billion as the war-torn nation is undergoing a humanitarian crisis.



Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank Mohammad Idris and Deputy Finance Minister Nazir Kabiri are also members of the Afghan delegation that departed Kabul on Wednesday, reports Khaama Press.



Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry in Kabul, said the delegation will meet Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and officials from the Treasury Department.