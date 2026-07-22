Tehran in the crosshairs: US air raids enter 11th night

Iran faced another night of intense bombardment as the United States launched its 11th consecutive evening of air strikes, targeting what Washington described as Tehran’s military infrastructure and its ability to threaten shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The latest wave of attacks sent shockwaves across Iran, with loud explosions reported in the capital Tehran, where air-defence systems were activated at multiple locations. Strikes were also reported in Bushehr, Sirik, Behbahan, Omidiyeh, and Tabriz, marking a widening battlefield beyond the southern regions that had been the primary focus of recent attacks, the Al Jazeera reported.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces hit Iranian military operations centres, maritime facilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites and logistics hubs, calling the strikes part of an effort to curb Tehran’s ability to disrupt commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported blasts near a military zone outside Tabriz in the northwest, while officials in Khuzestan province said areas near Behbahan and Omidiyeh were targeted in missile attacks. The strikes on Tehran and Tabriz represented a shift from earlier operations concentrated around southern Iran and the Gulf region.