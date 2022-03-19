Telegram banned in Brazil, CEO says forgot to check right emails

"Unfortunately, our response must have been lost, because the Court used the old general-purpose email address in further attempts to reach us. As a result, we missed its decision in early March that contained a follow-up takedown request. Luckily, we have now found and processed it, delivering another report to the Court today," he informed.



He requested the court to consider delaying its ruling for a few days at its discretion "to allow us to remedy the situation by appointing a representative in Brazil and setting up a framework to react to future pressing issues like this in an expedited manner".



"The last three weeks have been unprecedented for the world and for Telegram. Our content moderation team was flooded with requests from multiple parties," Durov said, mentioning how people are using the platform following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.