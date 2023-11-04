Terrorists attack Pakistan Air Force base in Punjab; army says sent 9 'to hell'

Nine heavily armed terrorists attacked a Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province early Saturday and all of them were "sent to hell", the army said, a day after 17 soldiers were killed in three separate terror strikes in the country.

Pakistan Air Force's Mianwali Training Air Base, some 300 km from Lahore, was attacked by nine terrorists, the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

The military confirmed that the "combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell".

The operation was launched to "eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning", the statement said.

The army said while no damage had been done to any of the PAF's functional operational assets, some damage was done to three already phased-out non-operational aircraft during the attack.

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly emerged militant group that is an affiliate of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to the media.

Condemning the attack, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said, "Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance."

The attack comes hours after a series of terror strikes killed at least 17 soldiers in the restive Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.