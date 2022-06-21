Tesla lays off head of LGBTQ+, diversity lead

Amid CEO Elon Musk's "woke mind virus" concerns, electric vehicle company Tesla has laid off both the president of its LGBTQ+ community and a lead involved in diversity and inclusivity programmes at the company.



While they were let go as part of a broader wave of layoffs, it comes amid several comments CEO Musk made, concerning what he describes as the "woke mind virus," reports the auto-tech website Electrek.



As per the report, many employees involved in diversity and inclusivity programmes were part of the layoffs.