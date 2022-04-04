Tesla to keep China plant shut due to Covid restrictions

Elon Musk-run Tesla, which delivered over three lakh vehicles in Q1 this year despite an 'exceptionally difficult quarter,' has been forced to keep its factory shut in Shanghai amid strict lockdowns.



Tesla reportedly told employees on Sunday to stay home to comply with the Covid restrictions in the city.



Workers in the eastern portion of the city -- where Tesla's factory is located -- are still facing Covid-related movement restrictions, and there's no word on when the city plans to lift them, reports The Verge.



Tesla first shut down its Shanghai plant on March 28, and had planned to keep it closed for just four days.