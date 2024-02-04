Tesla worker arrested for threatening to kill Musk, Biden

A Tesla employee who threatened to kill US President Joe Biden and tech billionaire Elon Musk has been arrested in Texas, the media reported. As per court documents, 31-year-old Justin McCauley was charged on Tuesday with felony terroristic threats after tweeting, "@JoeBiden @X @Telsa @Elonmusk, I am planning to kill all of you", reports Fox News.

"I will arrive in Texas, where the war has began on many fronts @X, @Tesla," McCauley wrote in another post.

McCauley's wife contacted Rogers police after he told her he was going to Texas and would never return, according to charges. She also informed police that McCauley had left his cell phone behind, making it impossible to track him down.

According to the charges, McCauley was stopped by police in Oklahoma on 26 January while travelling through the state. McCauley told law enforcement that he wanted to speak with the president, the report mentioned.

When asked why, he allegedly replied, "Wouldn't you want to talk to the president if you knew you were going to die tomorrow?"