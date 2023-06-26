Texas airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into Delta plane engine

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," it said.



"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information," it added.



San Antonio firefighters and police officers were the first to respond to the worker's death late on Friday. The NTSB has since joined the investigation and could release a preliminary report with more details in the coming days.



A similar incident occurred late last year in Alabama when an airport worker was pulled into a plane engine.