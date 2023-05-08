Texas mall shooting suspect identified as neo-Nazi sympathizer: Local media
The gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at an outlet mall in the US state of Texas was identified as a suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer, local media reported.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, armed with a rifle and a handgun, was killed by a police officer after opening fire on Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News on Sunday.
Garcia had several social media accounts and appeared to be drawn to neo-Nazi and white supremacist content, said the NBC News report, adding that he was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym, Xinhua news agency reported.
However, it was too early to ascribe a motive, said authorities.
As of Sunday morning, seven people remain hospitalised with three of them still in critical condition.
Joseph Gallagher, a store manager at the mall, told Xinhua on Saturday that he saw rounds of bullets "bounce off the pillar in front of our store" and witnessed the gunman shot dead with blood hitting the walls.
"I'm very happy to be alive ... This is horrible," said Gallagher.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Saturday, about 200 mass shootings leaving four or more shot, excluding a gunman, had taken place across the US this year.
