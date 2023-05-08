Texas mall shooting suspect identified as neo-Nazi sympathizer: Local media

The gunman who killed eight people and injured seven others at an outlet mall in the US state of Texas was identified as a suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer, local media reported.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, armed with a rifle and a handgun, was killed by a police officer after opening fire on Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News on Sunday.

Garcia had several social media accounts and appeared to be drawn to neo-Nazi and white supremacist content, said the NBC News report, adding that he was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym, Xinhua news agency reported.