Thai PM dismissed over compromising phone call with Cambodian leader

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ruling that she violated ethics rules in a phone call with a high-ranking Cambodian official. The decision ends the term of the nation's youngest prime minister and delivers the latest blow to the powerful Shinawatra political dynasty that has dominated Thai politics for more than two decades.

In a 6-3 vote, the judges found that Paetongtarn's conduct in a 15 June call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen compromised national interests.

The call, which became public just weeks before a deadly border conflict erupted between the two countries, sparked outrage in Thailand. Audio of the conversation revealed Paetongtarn addressing Hun Sen as “uncle” and appearing to criticise a Thai army general as an “opponent” while discussing the tense border situation.

The court said that “due to a personal relationship that appeared aligned with Cambodia, the respondent was consistently willing to comply with or act in accordance with the wishes of the Cambodian side”.

It added in its statement explaining its ruling that her reference to the Thai general “lacked demonstrable honesty and integrity, and seriously violated or failed to comply with ethical standards."

Paetongtarn (39) has defended herself by arguing that her familiar tone during the call was a negotiating tactic aimed at de-escalating tensions. She apologised, but insisted that it did not damage national security.

After the court's ruling Friday, she said she would accept it but insisted that she was innocent and had acted with the sole purpose of saving lives.