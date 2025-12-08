Thailand launches airstrikes along border with Cambodia as tensions reignite
Royal Thai Army says it deploys fighter jets after assaults kill two soldiers and wound four in a major border clash
Tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border erupted into deadly clashes on Monday, as both nations accused each other of provocative attacks, casting a shadow over the fragile calm in the region. The Royal Thai Army confirmed that its forces deployed fighter jets in response to assaults that left two Thai soldiers dead and four wounded, marking one of the gravest border skirmishes in recent memory.
According to Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree, the confrontation unfolded at dawn in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, where Thai soldiers came under sudden attack from “supporting fire weapons.” Earlier in the morning, at around 5:05 am, Cambodian forces had allegedly opened fire in the Chong An Ma area, prompting Thai troops to respond in accordance with their rules of engagement.
In a dramatic escalation, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) confirmed that it had commenced air operations, striking Cambodian military positions to “deter and reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians,” RTAF spokesperson Jackkrit Thammavichai said.
Cambodia, however, painted a starkly different picture. Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata, Undersecretary of State and spokesperson for the Cambodian defence ministry, alleged that Thai soldiers opened fire on Cambodian forces for the second consecutive day, targeting the An Ses area, Tamoan Thom temple, and the vicinity of Preah Vihear temple. She insisted that Cambodian forces did not retaliate and emphasized that the kingdom remains committed to resolving conflicts peacefully, in line with prior agreements and international law.
Socheata further stated that Thailand’s actions followed “numerous provocative maneuvers over several days”, including incidents on Sunday at Prorlean Thmar, intended to instigate confrontation. In a measured but firm response, Cambodia has informed the ASEAN Observer Team of the incidents and intends to request an official investigation.
What began as a fragile border dispute has now spiraled into a tense standoff, with fighter jets slicing the sky and accusations flying as sharply as the bullets on the ground. Both sides remain vigilant, teetering on the edge of escalation, while the international community watches closely, hoping diplomacy can temper the flames of conflict.
With IANS inputs