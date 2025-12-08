Thailand launches airstrikes along border with Cambodia as tensions reignite

Tensions along the Thailand–Cambodia border erupted into deadly clashes on Monday, as both nations accused each other of provocative attacks, casting a shadow over the fragile calm in the region. The Royal Thai Army confirmed that its forces deployed fighter jets in response to assaults that left two Thai soldiers dead and four wounded, marking one of the gravest border skirmishes in recent memory.

According to Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree, the confrontation unfolded at dawn in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, where Thai soldiers came under sudden attack from “supporting fire weapons.” Earlier in the morning, at around 5:05 am, Cambodian forces had allegedly opened fire in the Chong An Ma area, prompting Thai troops to respond in accordance with their rules of engagement.

In a dramatic escalation, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) confirmed that it had commenced air operations, striking Cambodian military positions to “deter and reduce Cambodia’s military capabilities to the minimum level necessary to safeguard national security and protect civilians,” RTAF spokesperson Jackkrit Thammavichai said.