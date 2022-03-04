The bravery and patriotism of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has won him accolades the world over

It is said that praise that comes from an enemy is worth cherishing. Something similar has happened, in just the last seven days, for actor-turned-politician, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky.

Soon after the Russian Federation invaded its western neighbor on February 24, some political pundits had compared Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled following a Taliban onslaught in his country.

However, within no time, Volodymyr Zelensky proved them all wrong by putting-up defiance like that of World War II hero British war-time Prime Minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill.

“He is patriotic, brave and charismatic,” said Russian resident Veronika Bedenko to National Herald in an interview.

She said that Zelensky’s bravery and true patriotism has won the respect of Ukrainian people.

Belonging to a Jewish community and aged 44, President Zelensky isn’t a career diplomat or a politician. He was a comedian-actor till 2019. It was only in 2019 that he won a landslide victory during the presidential election. He won 73% of votes against incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

“I never voted because I always thought that I was out of politics and I didn’t need to. But during the next elections, I will definitely go and cast my vote for Zelensky. When this war ends, he will definitely win the next presidential elections,” said Pertsev, a visual artist from Kyiv.

“I am sure that Ukrainians will elect him for a second term,” said Pertsev, who moved to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv Oblast after Kyiv came under a heavy Russian attack.

“We left our home in Kyiv because it wasn’t safe there because of the continuous Russian bombing. I have a little daughter and a wife,” Pertsev said.

Zelenskyy, who has a law degree, joined a comedy-artists circle in the 1990s. It was here where he saw himself as a potential actor.