The bravery and patriotism of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has won him accolades the world over
By standing up to Russian aggression and rallying his countrymen to put up a brave fight to defend Ukraine, actor-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelensky has turned into something of a legend world over
It is said that praise that comes from an enemy is worth cherishing. Something similar has happened, in just the last seven days, for actor-turned-politician, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky.
Soon after the Russian Federation invaded its western neighbor on February 24, some political pundits had compared Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled following a Taliban onslaught in his country.
However, within no time, Volodymyr Zelensky proved them all wrong by putting-up defiance like that of World War II hero British war-time Prime Minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill.
“He is patriotic, brave and charismatic,” said Russian resident Veronika Bedenko to National Herald in an interview.
She said that Zelensky’s bravery and true patriotism has won the respect of Ukrainian people.
Belonging to a Jewish community and aged 44, President Zelensky isn’t a career diplomat or a politician. He was a comedian-actor till 2019. It was only in 2019 that he won a landslide victory during the presidential election. He won 73% of votes against incumbent Petro Poroshenko.
“I never voted because I always thought that I was out of politics and I didn’t need to. But during the next elections, I will definitely go and cast my vote for Zelensky. When this war ends, he will definitely win the next presidential elections,” said Pertsev, a visual artist from Kyiv.
“I am sure that Ukrainians will elect him for a second term,” said Pertsev, who moved to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in Mykolaiv Oblast after Kyiv came under a heavy Russian attack.
“We left our home in Kyiv because it wasn’t safe there because of the continuous Russian bombing. I have a little daughter and a wife,” Pertsev said.
Zelenskyy, who has a law degree, joined a comedy-artists circle in the 1990s. It was here where he saw himself as a potential actor.
“There should be a Hollywood movie about his journey from being a mediocre comedian to the bravest European leader standing up against Putin. He changed a lot in the past several years,” Russian resident Veronika Bedenko said.
With Russians knocking at Ukraine’s gates, its Commander-in-Chief (C-i-C) President Zelensky refused to leave his motherland.
Responding to the help offered by Americans, the Ukrainian C-i-C said, “I need ammo, not a ride.” This phrase may well go down in the annals of history as one of the greatest quotes.
Viktor Gryshko, a resident of Odessa, said that in these desperate times, Zelensky has shown himself to be a true leader, brave and strong.
“I was pretty harsh towards him. I didn’t believe him. I thought he was not serious. But now, the entire country has watched him. He is one of us. He is a real human being. He is a Ukrainian,” Gryshko said.
He said that even if the Russians kill President Zelensky, the ground reality will not change.
“We will not surrender. We will not stop fighting for our freedom. Ukrainians had never idolized their presidents, hetmans and leaders. Zelensky is Ukrainian and we 40 plus million Ukrainians like him,” he said.
Being a professional actor and knowing well the far-reaching effects of a camera, Zelensky has galvanized Ukrainians by making short videos either from some parts of Kyiv or from his underground bunkers.
President Zelensky knows that his country is facing overwhelming odds. He keeps the public posted and updated about the happening and the damage inflicted on the Russian invaders. He has become a symbol of hope for many Ukrainians as they defend their country.
“I am proud to have him in my country. He does not give-up before Putin. No one wanted war. We did not put our military equipment in Russia. Russians attacked us. Zelensky never wanted to be a military president. He came from the people. He was once the captain of the KVN team. He was chosen by the people,” said Pertsev.
After winning the presidential elections in 2019, Zelensky tried his best to find a solution to the conflict in Donbas region of Ukraine. The conflict in eastern Ukraine had left more than 14,000 civilians dead. However, he could not succeed.
Locals in Kyiv and Odessa said that his ratings during 2021 was at an all-time low. But the Russian invasion had given a new lease to his political career.
Lena, a Saint Petersburg resident, said some Ukrainians did not vote for Zelensky in the 2019 presidential election due to doubts about his suitability to lead the country. “I thought it is kind of genius to pick a comedian as a president since political life in post-Soviet countries is a comedy,” Lena quipped.
She said that most Russians didn’t care who the people of Ukraine chose as their president.
“I deeply respect him for his position and public statements he has stood up for during this war. If the same situation had arisen for Russian President Putin, he surely would have been sitting in a bunker. Zelensky doesn’t hide at all. It is very brave of him. He is in his element,” said the Saint Petersburg resident.
President Zelesnky has won accolades not just from his enemies or countrymen but from people all over the world.
“Give me thumbs up and retweet if you think President Volodymyr Zelensky deserves a Nobel Peace Prize,” Emily Winston from Dallas wrote on Twitter.
Whether the Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin succeeds in his Ukraine mission or not, he will surely have succeeded in making a legend out of President Zelensky.