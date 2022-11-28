The decision to become apolitical will help enhance Pak army's prestige: Gen Bajwa

"Army's positive and constructive role in Pakistan's national security and development has always received unwavering public support. I believe that public support and affinity towards the armed forces tends to erode when the military is seen to be involved in political affairs, and, therefore, I considered it prudent to shield Pakistan Army from the vagaries of politics in Pakistan," said Gen Bajwa.



He assured that despite the "some criticism and undue vilification of the armed forces through mass propaganda and meticulously crafted false narratives", the institution will remain committed to its apolitical role.



"I am certain that this political quarantine of the armed forces will auger well for Pakistan in the long term by fostering political stability and strengthening the army-to-people bond," said Gen Bajwa.