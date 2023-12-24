The foreign hands in the Bangla polls

With Bangladesh’s 12th parliamentary polls scheduled for 7 January 2024, the country is set for an imminent showdown between the ruling Awami League and the opposition Islamist coalition of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami. Simultaneously, the stage is also set for a confrontation between China and the US, with India undecided on how far it will go in supporting the Awami League, its friend for more than 50 years.

The US has made it amply clear that it wants a fair and inclusive process under a ‘neutral caretaker’ administration with non-political civil society groups conducting the polls, rather than political or bureaucratic bodies, to prevent the kind of massive electoral fraud that marked the last general elections. (Significantly, the US is fine with the electoral process in India.)

India, like China, is keen on keeping the Awami League in power to protect its geo-political interests. New Delhi wants a friendly eastern neighbourhood, with Dhaka taking care of its security and connectivity concerns.

However, it cannot afford another fraudulent election because that would leave India on arm-wrestling terms with strategic partner US. The reason why China wants Sheikh Hasina to stay in power is precisely the reason why the US wants her out—to gain further access to and control over the Indian Ocean.

While the polls pose an existential challenge for the ruling Awami League and the BNP, it also provides a window of opportunity for the country’s leading Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Jamaat’s registration was cancelled by the Election Commission and their appeal to restore it overturned by a determined legal challenge led by barrister Tania Amir, representing liberal Islamic groups.

Despite the failure in the courts, the Jamaat has covertly put together four militant hit groups that are primed for extensive violence: the Azam Squad, the Raojan Squad, the Al Hazrat Squad and the Jamaatul-Ansar-fil-Hindal Sharqiya (Assembly of the Helpers in the East of India, or Jamaatul Ansar).