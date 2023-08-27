Haiti gang open fires on pastor-led march, kills at least 7

A powerful gang in Haiti opened fire on a pastor-led march through an area controlled by the gang near the capital city of Port-au-Prince, killing several of the parishioners.

The gang, which controls the northern Canaan suburb, fired at the protesters with machine guns. Local rights group CARDH said at least seven people were killed, with the group's director Gedeon Jean expecting the death toll to rise.

Jean said that several people were wounded, and some churchgoers may have been kidnapped.