The Kamala Harris story is gaining traction

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago 19–22 August, Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian and father Jamaican, is scheduled to be anointed as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party. She will be the first non-white woman to be nominated for the highest executive post in arguably the world’s most powerful country.

On 12 August, in a display of extraordinary partisanship, Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, threw Harris’ primary adversary Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate, a lifeline—a two-hour interview reportedly watched by 1.3 million people.

CNN concluded, ‘Musk tries to help Trump halt the Harris surge.’ A fact-check by the same network unearthed at least 20 false claims made by Trump in the course of the conversation. CNN further commented, ‘The former president has been floundering—struggling to cope with the soaring start by the new Democratic nominee.

At times, during their expansive chat, Musk seemed to be using the power of his profile and platform to coach Trump on how to mount a better argument against Harris.’ Meanwhile, Narendra Modi’s North America and neighbourhood policies have blown up in his face.

The Indian external affairs establishment appears to be convinced that Washington played a decisive role in evicting Bangladesh’s pro-India Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office earlier this month, to the gross detriment of India. If true, then the US has brazenly disregarded its strategic partnership with India and Harris as vice president could not prevent it.

If she wins, she will inherit this baggage, though India is not exactly among America’s priorities, despite 4.9 million Indian Americans living in the US. An editorial in The Washington Post expressed the feeling that Harris needs to open up on her policies, including her outlook on defence and foreign policy, which are relatively unknown.